Search and rescue teams comb mountains for female walker (37) missing overnight

A major search is underway for a woman who is missing overnight since she went hillwalking in the Comeragh Mountains.

The woman, age 37, went walking on her own in the Waterford mountains on Sunday afternoon.

The alarm was raised by family and friends when she failed to return home as planned on Sunday evening.

It is understood that the woman had a mobile phone with her and had been in contact with friends and family a number of times.

However, all attempts to contact her from late on Sunday evening have failed and concerns for her welfare have heightened.

Gardaí, the South East Mountain Rescue Association and local volunteers are supporting a massive search operation for the woman.

They are being supported by the Coast Guard who have deployed the Waterford-based Rescue 117 helicopter.

The helicopter is now conducting sweeps of the primary walking trails over the mountain.

It is understood the woman is from Tipperary, is an experienced hillwalker and is relatively familiar with the terrain over which she was walking.

Weather conditions on Sunday evening were also reported to have been quite good.

Everyone living in the area - most especially hill farmers - have been urged to keep a lookout for the woman or any sign of where she may have passed.

Volunteers are now supporting the search operation including experienced hillwalkers from both Waterford and Tipperary.

