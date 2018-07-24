A young boy who was left with severe brain damage after falling into a pond while on a crèche outing 11 years ago has died.

A young boy who was left with severe brain damage after falling into a pond while on a crèche outing 11 years ago has died.

Sean Ross McGowan dies 11 years after he almost drowned in a pond as a toddler

Sean Ross McGowan, who was just 21 months at the time of the tragedy, almost drowned in a pond in Ranelagh Park in Dublin. He fell into the water unnoticed while on a day out with Miss Carr’s Children’s Home in 2007.

Sean Ross McGowan almost drowned after falling into a pond

A doctor passing by the pond some five minutes later spotted the toddler who wasn’t breathing and quickly administered CPR, ultimately saving the child’s life.

However, he was left permanently brain damaged from the incident, suffering from seizures and blindness. At the time, he was given just four years to live.

In recent years, Sean’s condition worsened as he suffered a number of heart attacks leading to doctors reducing his dosage of medication.

He faced a tragic decrease in his quality of life and required round the clock care as epileptic fits and respiratory difficulties became more frequent.

Last week, the parents of Sean Ross, Rose Houlihan and John McGowan were told that his breathing was quickly going downhill.

At around 7am this morning he passed away with his parents by his side at the Laura Lynn-run Sunshine Care Home where he was being cared for

“On Friday we got the word that his breathing was deteriorating and by Sunday he was completely incapacitated drifting in and out of consciousness,” a close family member told Independent.ie.

They were devastated that Sean had passed away but said it would be a relief for Sean who had been in a lot of pain in recent months.

“In the past three years the epileptic fits became a massive issue and there were issues surrounding his heart,” he said.

“He was left in a vegetative state and severely brain damaged. He couldn’t eat or chew. He had about six or seven heart attacks in his life.

“There is a degree of relief that he isn’t in pain but there is devastation at the loss of their child… the challenge is in the next few months in piecing together their lives.”

Rose Houlihan took a case against Miss Carr’s Children’s Home and the HSE who funded the centre on Sean’s behalf following the incident in 2007.

Liability was accepted after Sean’s mother claimed negligence and breach of duty against the centre.

The High Court was told that a settlement of €650,000 was accepted.

Online Editors