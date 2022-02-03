BROADCASTER Seán O’Rourke is hopeful that he will be allowed return to the airwaves in RTÉ after the Golfgate trial ended without any convictions.

Mr O’Rourke, who was due to front new radio and television projects in late 2020, told the Irish Independent that the Golfgate episode had been “traumatic” and he is glad the case has concluded.

Plans for the journalist to start a new contract with RTÉ following his retirement from the popular ‘Today With Sean O’Rourke’ show were scrapped after it emerged he was in attendance at the controversial Oireachtas golf society dinner.

The event sparked outrage in August 2020 because 81 people attended at a time when Covid restrictions limited indoor gatherings to 50 people. The court heard they were split into two rooms separated by a partition.

Four people charged with organising an event that contravened the Health Act 1947 as amended, to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19 were cleared of any wrongdoing by Galway District Court today.

While concluding that the charges should be dropped, Judge Mary Fahy said that those in attendance at the dinner were “all responsible people who would not have gone to a dinner if they didn’t feel comfortable and feel that the hotel and the organiser had put in place all that was required to make it safe”.

She added: “Unfortunately, as a result of this dinner, very good people lost very good positions and contracts.”

This is seen as a reference to Mr O’Rourke, former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and ex-agriculture minister Dara Calleary.

Asked for his reaction tonight, Mr O’Rourke said he had followed the trial closely.

“So much happened during the pandemic and people had to endure far worse than what I went through, but yes it was traumatic for me.

“The atmosphere was febrile at the time. I lost a good contract to resume the broadcasting work I love.”

Mr O’Rourke said the situation had “a big effect” on his family as well.

“I’m glad the case is over. I would like to be back on air. I have good relations with many people in RTÉ and I am hopeful that a way will be found for me to work again on radio and television with RTÉ.”

Mr O’Rourke is understood to have met with RTÉ chiefs in the days following the golfing event in Clifden, Co Galway to discuss the fallout. However, it became clear that he would not allowed back on air. He had presented the final instalment of his daily show the previous May.

After that meeting in August 2020, RTÉ issued a statement in which it announced they were cutting ties. They thanked Mr O’Rourke for his “enormous contribution to broadcasting” and wished him well “with his future plans”.

In response to queries from the Irish Independent, the national broadcaster said: "RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes said at the end of 2020 that Seán is a tremendous broadcaster who had a big impact during his time with RTÉ and that If opportunities present themselves, RTÉ will, of course, consider them. This remains the case."

Galway East Independent TD Noel Grealish (55), former Fianna Fail senator Donie Cassidy (75), John Sweeney (60), and his son James Sweeney (32), who own the Station House Hotel, had been accused of illegally holding the event.

During three days of proceedings at Galway District Court, the court had heard from a range of witnesses including Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe, a former attorney general who was appointed to the Supreme Court in July 2020, a month before the controversy.

Speaking outside court afterwards, Mr Cassidy said: “A lot of friends lost their positions in life, serious positions that have taken 25 and 30 years to put there. And I hope that the people who made the decisions on those occasions will now, when they have been vindicated, put those good people back in the long term.”

Earlier today Dara Calleary, who resigned as Agriculture Minister, briefly as a witness in the trial.

“It was very clear that every precaution was being taken in terms of Covid-19 guidelines,” he told the court.

He said that he checked into the hotel and at the function, he was at a table of six in the corner of the room.

He said that staff went through the Covid-19 protocols at the table.

“It wasn’t a normal function”, he said, describing the space between tables.

He said he was “very conscious, in the room we were in, everything was very much compliant”.

Mr Calleary said that he estimated 45-46 people were in the room.

He recalled seeing “another space, on the far side of the partition” while he gave a speech at the event.