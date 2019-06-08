'Sean lost life in senseless act of violence,' mourners are told

A Dublin man who was found shot dead beside his burning car in north Co Dublin lost his life in the "most horrific, barbaric and senseless act of violence imaginable", mourners at his funeral have been told.

Sean Little (22), from Coolock, Dublin, is believed to have been lured to the spot on the Walshestown Road, where he was murdered on May 21.

Little was associated with an organised crime gang involved in drug distribution and was the first of three men murdered within the space of a week last month. He was an associate of a Finglas-based Kinahan cartel member known as Mr Flashy.

A friend of Little's, Jordan Davis (22), was shot dead in Darndale barely 17 hours after his murder. And on May 22 another man, Hamid Sanambar (40), was shot dead in the driveway of Little's family home as he visited them in the wake of his murder.

Little's coffin was carried the short distance from his family home on Kilbarron Avenue in Coolock to the church of St Luke the Evangelist yesterday.

Armed gardaí patrolled the streets around the church.

"Sean lost his life in the most horrific, barbaric, senseless act of violence imaginable. An act that has no justification and no place in our society," said Fr Gary Darby.

Little is survived by his parents Bernie and Stephen, and brothers Darren and Jonathan.

After the funeral Mass his remains were brought for burial to Fingal Cemetery.

