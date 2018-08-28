Sean Gallagher to make 'formal announcement' on fresh presidential bid
Sean Gallagher, who was runner-up in the 2011 presidential election, will finally declare his intentions on a fresh bid for Áras an Uachtarain tomorrow.
The businessman will make a “formal announcement” in the morning.
It comes after Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy confirmed that an election will be held on Friday, October 26.
Online Editors
