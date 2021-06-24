| 16.7°C Dublin

Sean Dunne creditors to loan €1m to trustee to aid pursuit of assets

Sean Dunne. Photo: Collins Court Expand

Shane Phelan

A US bankruptcy trustee is seeking to borrow a further €1m from Ulster Bank and Nama to fund his pursuit of the assets of businessman Sean Dunne.

If the request is approved by a court, it would bring to €4.5 million the total loaned to trustee Richard Coan by the property developer’s largest creditors since 2014.

The move comes after Mr Dunne sought a retrial of a 2019 fraudulent transfer action where a US jury awarded €18m to the trustee. He has argued one of the main findings was later contradicted by the High Court in Dublin.

