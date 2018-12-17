Sean Cox is making slow progress in his recovery and is now able to eat without a feeding tube, his wife Martina said - as a charity GAA match raised tens of thousands for the Liverpool fan.

Sean Cox is making progress and is now able to eat without a feeding tube - wife

Meath narrowly defeated Dublin in Páirc Tailteann in Navan in the challenge match arranged by the Sean Cox fund.

More than 4,000 supporters turned out with plenty more tickets also purchased.

Ms Cox said her husband was making slow progress.

Mr Cox was seriously injured during an unprovoked attack as he was making his way to Anfield for Liverpool's match with Roma in April.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Ms Cox said: "He's doing OK. He was on a feeding tube, he's off that now.

"He's eating and drinking, obviously being aided by the nurses but that's a big step for him.

"Words are difficult for him, but there's a few more words coming out.

"He's doing music therapy, which is really good. Sean can actually sing so through music therapy he can actually remember songs, which is really good.

"It's a very long and slow process. We are seeing positives. He's starting to use his left hand again even to feed himself."

Asked how the family had been coping since the tragic incident, Ms Cox said: "It's really tough - really, really tough."

"It's our first Christmas without Sean at home, so it's not easy but you just get on with it, it's all centred around Sean at the end of the day; that's it, the visits, everything. Our life, it's just kind of turned us upside down," she added.

Ms Cox added that the support the family has received has been amazing.

"When the chips are down people just turn out in their droves," she said.

"People have been doing absolutely amazing things for us and it doesn't matter who you support, it's just everyone has come together for Sean."

Ireland soccer legend Niall Quinn joined in by taking part in a half-time penalty shoot-out challenge, only to see his shot saved by Santa - although the former striker redeemed himself somewhat by saving a penalty a few minutes later.

He said he had been more than willing to turn out to help the cause.

"The GAA world is great anyway, that the game is being played is a fantastic tribute, I'm just delighted to be down here being part of it," he said.

"A lovely occasion today, but obviously it's tinged with sadness with Sean but hopefully that's starting to go the right way.

"It's a long fight, a long struggle, but hopefully there'll be plenty of positivity as time goes on and every penny is needed for that, of course," he added.

There were more stars in attendance at the event with Dublin legends Alan Brogan and Charlie Redmond giving a helping hand, along with Meath hero Graham Geraghty and jockey Johnny Murtagh.

