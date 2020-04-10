Sean Cox celebrates birthday at home for the first time since Liverpool attack

Sean Cox, with his family, after returning home two years on from the attack that left him severely injured.

Sean Cox celebrated his birthday at home yesterday for the first time since suffering life-changing injuries after an attack at a Liverpool match two years ago.

Sean (55), from Dunboyne, Co Meath, suffered catastrophic injuries from an attack before the Champions League semi-final between Liverpool and AS Roma at Anfield in 2018.

The father-of-three spent months in a coma in Liverpool before being transferred back to an Irish hospital.

The Support Sean Cox website shared an image of him toasting his birthday.

They captioned it: "Happy birthday Sean Cox ... best wishes to you and your family from the #SupportSean army."

The Cox family took to social media last month to share their excitement over Sean’s return home.

"Amidst our challenges, a positive moment as Sean Cox makes his return home,” they said.

"For the first time in almost two years, the Cox family are finally reunited under one roof as Sean makes a long awaited and welcome return to his home in Dunboyne.

"Sean’s journey over this time has been challenging and difficult, however today is an important and positive milestone for Sean and his family.

"While Sean will continue to require full-time care and ongoing rehabilitation for the foreseeable future, today is a definitely a day to enjoy."

Sean’s wife Martina said: "This is a day we as a family have been looking forward to for a long time. While Sean still has a long road to travel, having him home with us is an incredibly important step as we come together as a family unit again.

"I can’t thank enough those who have helped Sean along the way over the past two years. Without a doubt this support has made today possible.

"In particular, I would like to thank the incredible staff in Marymount Care Centre in Lucan for the care and support they have provided to Sean over the past number of months.

"At a time when staying at home takes on new meaning for all of us, its clear that there is no other place that Sean would rather be.

"Hundreds of thousands of euro was raised through fundraising to help with the finance for his long-term treatment which will span years."

Three Italian men are currently serving jail sentences in relation to the attack which left Sean unable to walk and in need of full-time care.

Nearly €500,000 was raised for Sean Cox at a benefit gig hosted by in January when around 8,000 fans filled Dublin’s 3Arena to see some of comedy’s biggest names, such as John Bishop, Michael McIntyre, Dara OBriain, Tommy Tiernan and Joanne McNally.

The 'Support Sean' event raised €465,000 for the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust.

