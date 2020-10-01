Seamus Woulfe: The Supreme Court judge who has weathered two controversies where resignation was a prospect

JUSTICE Seamus Woulfe would appear to have weathered the storm over his attendance at the now infamous ‘Golfgate’ dinner in August.

A report by former Chief Justice Susan Denham has found there were insufficient grounds for him to have to resign and that calls for his resignation were disproportionate.

It is the second time in his career as a senior lawyer that he has faced down calls for his resignation.

A previous controversy raged in 2018, when as Attorney General he described a bill to reform judicial appointments as “a dog’s dinner” and also made comments on a live Supreme Court case involving the Oireachtas.

Born in Dublin in 1962, Mr Justice Woulfe has been at the centre of legal and political life in Ireland for much of the past decade.

In addition to being a senior counsel, he served as vice-chairman of the Bar of Ireland and was selected to be Ireland’s 31st Attorney General by then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in 2017.

It was a position he held until earlier this year.

In July, he became a judge of the Supreme Court after applying for a vacant position.

Although not unprecedented, the appointment of a barrister straight to the Supreme Court is a rare occurrence.

The vast majority of Supreme Court members spend time working as judges in lower courts before being elevated to the highest court in the land.

From Raheny, the father-of-two was educated at Belvedere College, where he sat the Leaving Cert in 1980.

He went on to study legal science at Trinity College, before obtaining further legal qualifications at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia and King’s Inns.

His three main passions in life have been the law, politics and sport.

He began practicing as a barrister in 1987 and built up a successful commercial and public law practice. He became a senior counsel in 2005.

Mr Justice Woulfe appeared in a number of high-profile matters during his time as a barrister.

He represented then Labour TD Pat Rabbitte at the Beef Tribunal, and, along with another lawyer, took the Government to the European Court of Human Rights over long delays in legal fees being paid in respect of the tribunal.

He also appeared in the X case, a hugely significant case in which the Supreme Court determined a suicidal pregnant teenager had a right to an abortion.

Outside of the courts, he lectured part-time at Trinity College, was part of a Law Reform Commission group that examined judicial review and was very active in the Bar of Ireland.

A Fine Gael supporter, he was involved in the party organisation in Dublin Bay North where he was regarded as being close to former minister Richard Bruton.

Although other lawyers were touted for the position, Mr Justice Woulfe’s appointment as Attorney General in 2017 was not unexpected, given his Fine Gael connections.

Those who know him say he is good company and easy to converse with. When the law or politics are not being discussed, sport is often the topic.

He is a keen follower of soccer and Gaelic games and served as a mentor with underage teams at his local GAA club Clontarf.

However, his convivial nature also landed him in hot water at times.

In 2018, while Attorney General, he described a bill championed by then Transport Minister Shane Ross to overhaul judicial appointments as “a dog’s dinner” because of amendments made by opposition TDs.

His comments, at a lunch held by the Association of European Journalists, may have had a ring of truth to them but caused considerable controversy. He would later apologise to Mr Ross for making ill-judged remarks.

During an off-the-record section of the same event, he also commented on an ongoing court case involving ex-Rehab Group CEO Angela Kerins, predicting she would lose a Supreme Court appeal over her treatment by the Dáil Public Accounts Committee.

Ultimately, he was proven wrong and Ms Kerins won the appeal.

The comments raised questions over whether he had crossed a line in the separation of powers and there were some calls for his resignation. But the controversy soon passed.

During his tenure as Attorney General, the Government relied on his advice in respect of a number of significant issues.

For example, he recommended that the text of the referendum on the Eighth Amendment should allow for the Government to legislate for abortion, rather than just removing abortion-related provisions from the Constitution.

His advice allowed this year’s general election to go ahead as planned, despite the death of a candidate in Tipperary.

After the Covid-19 pandemic came to Ireland, he advised on legislation restricting movement and activities. This included advice that having a criminal sanction was a proportionate and appropriate measure at the time.

After the furore over his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden, Co Galway during August, it appeared he might have to resign from the Supreme Court having never heard a case.

He was one of 81 people who attended the dinner, which was in breach of the Government’s regulations controlling indoor events during the pandemic.

Despite the resignation of high-profile political figures such Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and EU Commissioner Phil Hogan, Mr Justice Woulfe dug in and fought his corner.

Sensing the damage the controversy was having on public confidence in the judiciary and lacking any other mechanism to deal with it, the Supreme Court asked Ms Denham, who was Chief Justice from 2011 to 2017, to examine the matter.

She was an obvious choice given her reputation for independence and fairmindedness.

Although her task was non-statutory in nature, her report was always going to carry considerable moral force. Had it contained especially strong criticism of Mr Justice Woulfe, it is doubtful he could have held on.

Ms Justice Denham was asked to consider whether he should have accepted the invitation to dinner and whether he should, in all the circumstances, have left the hotel in the light of the situation prevailing.

The former Chief Justice was also asked to consider whether there were any relevant codes of practice or guidelines and to make any recommendations in that regard.

While she found there was no issue with Mr Justice Woulfe attending the golf part of the outing, there were issues with attending the dinner in the context of the pandemic.

She found he made an error in deciding to go to the dinner, but that there were mitigating factors which needed to be taken into account.

He had relied on assurances from the organisers that the event was in compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

Ultimately, she concluded that his attendance at the dinner was not a resigning matter. Such a course of action would be disproportionate, she found.

A key feature of her report was a call for guidelines for judges on what they can and cannot do socially.

Judges have been looking for such guidelines for the best part of two decades.

Although a Judicial Council Act was finally passed last year, it came too late to be of relevance to the ‘Golfgate’ controversy.

Under the act, a judicial committee has been tasked with drawing up such guidelines. But it does not have to produce them until July of next year.

By that stage Mr Justice Woulfe will be hoping the furore over the Galway dinner will be a dim and distant memory.