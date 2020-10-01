| 10.9°C Dublin

Seamus Woulfe: The Supreme Court judge who has weathered two controversies where resignation was a prospect

Report finds that calls for resignation of Supreme Court judge were disproportionate

Seamus Woulfe

JUSTICE Seamus Woulfe would appear to have weathered the storm over his attendance at the now infamous ‘Golfgate’ dinner in August.

A report by former Chief Justice Susan Denham has found there were insufficient grounds for him to have to resign and that calls for his resignation were disproportionate.

It is the second time in his career as a senior lawyer that he has faced down calls for his resignation.

