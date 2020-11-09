| 12.2°C Dublin

Seamus Woulfe profile: A sociable sports fan plunged into controversy

Shane Phelan

Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe Photo: PA Expand

Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe Photo: PA

Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe is regarded as a genial character. Ask his peers in the legal community and one of the first things they will say is that he is “very sociable”.

The 58-year-old Dubliner is said to be good company, easy to converse with and very knowledgeable about sport. He is an avid squash player and interested in soccer and the GAA, a sport in which he has mentored underage teams.

This is not unusual or surprising. Networking skills are seen as essential for those who want to pursue a successful career as a barrister.

