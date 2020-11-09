Seamus Woulfe profile: A sociable sports fan plunged into controversy

Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe is regarded as a genial character. Ask his peers in the legal community and one of the first things they will say is that he is “very sociable”.

The 58-year-old Dubliner is said to be good company, easy to converse with and very knowledgeable about sport. He is an avid squash player and interested in soccer and the GAA, a sport in which he has mentored underage teams.

This is not unusual or surprising. Networking skills are seen as essential for those who want to pursue a successful career as a barrister.

As a senior counsel and one-time vice-chairman of the Bar Council, and later as Attorney General, Mr Justice Woulfe found himself in demand for all sorts of events, from report launches to private dinners.

But such conviviality can also prove to be an Achilles heel the further up the ladder you go. In an otherwise unblemished career, the only real controversies he has found himself in have related to social events he attended.

For more than two months he has been embroiled in controversy after the most recent of these, an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Co Galway in August, where he was one of 81 who attended.

Covid-19 restrictions at the time prohibited indoor gatherings larger than 50 people.

Mr Justoice Woulfe has refused to step down over the ‘Golfgate’ controversy – despite being strongly urged to do so by Chief Justice Frank Clarke.

Born in Raheny in 1962, Mr Justice Woulfe was educated at Belvedere College, Trinity College, Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia and Kings Inns.

He qualified as a barrister in 1987 and acted in the Beef Tribunal and the X Case. He also lectured part-time at Trinity.

During his career, the father-of-two built up a successful commercial and public law practice. He was a member of Fine Gael and active in the party in Dublin Bay North, where he was close to former minister Richard Bruton.

There was little surprise when he was selected as Attorney General by Leo Varadkar in 2017. In an interview with the Parchment magazine he gave an insight into the job, saying ministers always wanted a word in his ear.

“Being AG is akin to being a family solicitor to a family of 15,” he said.

His first real brush with controversy came after he attended an Association of European Journalists’ lunch in 2018. In a surprisingly frank address, he described a bill championed by then transport minister Shane Ross to overhaul judicial appointments as “a dog’s dinner” because of amendments made by opposition TDs. Even if there was some truth to this, he later apologised to Mr Ross for making ill-judged remarks.

He also caught flak for commenting, during an off-the-record section of the same event, on an ongoing court case involving ex-Rehab Group CEO Angela Kerins. There were some calls for his resignation, but the storm passed.

However, the fall-out from the dinner in Clifden, which he attended just over a month after becoming a judge, was much worse and his career and his €223,000-a-year position were very much put on the line.

Despite a swift apology for what he characterised as an “unintentional” breach, the controversy did not abate.

Questions were raised not only about his judgment in not realising the event clearly breached pandemic controls, but also about the appropriateness of a judge socialising with politicians and lobbyists.

With public confidence in the judiciary at stake and lacking any other mechanism to deal with the issue, the Supreme Court drafted in former Chief Justice Susan Denham to examine whether it was appropriate for him to attend.

Ms Justice Denham found he should not have gone to the dinner.

She said he failed to reflect on whether his attendance at a celebratory event in the middle of a pandemic might cause controversy and bring the Supreme Court into disrepute.

But she also found it would be “unjust and disproportionate” for him to have to resign. She recommended the issue be dealt with by the Chief Justice by way of “informal resolution”.

Lawyers speculated this could mean a warning or admonishment of some kind.

However, Ms Justice Denham’s report, published a month ago, failed to draw a line under the controversy.

A transcript of an interview Ms Justice Denham conducted with him was later released and this gave rise to further questions about his judgment.

It revealed he lashed out at the media and the reaction of politicians, including Taoiseach Michéal Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

It also became clear that although he had issued an apology, Mr Justice Woulfe did not believe he had breached any guidelines.

A report produced by an engineer retained by Mr Justice Woulfe argued the dinner event “conformed substantially” with requirements.

The golf society dinner involved two groups, one of 45 and another of 36, dining in adjoining rooms, separated by a partition.

Mr Justice Woulfe insisted he was unaware of the second group or that a gap was opened in the partition for speeches and prize giving.

He also believed Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary, who resigned over his attendance at the dinner, was forced to do so “on a false premise”.

On the same day the transcript was published, three senior judges went to visit Mr Justice Woulfe and expressed concerns over how he had handled the whole affair.

The meeting was to discuss what the informal resolution might entail, but it is understood that it did not go well.

Mr Justice Woulfe was said to be “shocked” by what the judges had to say.

He was scheduled to meet the Chief Justice a few days later to discuss the informal resolution.

However, this was postponed at Mr Justice Woulfe’s request for “personal reasons”. Then the rescheduled meeting was also postponed at Mr Justice Woulfe’s request, this time on “medical grounds”.

It had been due to finally take place on October 13, only for another postponement to be sought by Mr Justice Woulfe.

A statement issued on behalf of the Chief Justice clearly showed Mr Justice Clarke had lost patience with his Supreme Court colleague.

It revealed an ultimatum was delivered to Mr Justice Woulfe that if he did not show up to the next meeting, the Chief Justice would make “alternative arrangements to convey his final views on the process” to the judge.

The language used was pointed and conveyed the level of dismay among the judiciary over the way Mr Justice Woulfe was handling things.

“The Chief Justice has indicated his very serious concern as to the damage which the continuation of this process is causing,” it said.

A fourth planned meeting was also cancelled due to illness but the two men finally met in the Four Courts last week to discuss the “informal resolution” of the ‘Golfgate’ controversy.

In an extraordinary exchange of letters last week, Mr Justice Clarke said it was his “personal view” his embattled colleague should resign due to “irreparable damage” done to the court.

But in response to points raised by the Chief Justice, Mr Justice Woulfe said: “I cannot see how any of this is a basis upon which I should resign.”

The former attorney general said he would accept lesser sanctions detailed by the Chief Justice, including having to issue a further apology, not sitting for three months and foregoing his salary for that period. But he flatly refused to step down from his €208,000-a-year job, launching a defiant and lengthy defence of his position.

In a response running to almost 6,000 words, he repeatedly sought to justify his position and reiterated his view the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner was not held in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

The unprecedented impasse has plunged the operation of the Supreme Court into crisis.