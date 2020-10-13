'Seamus did not die in vain - he helped uncover explosives which could have claimed many lives'

A retired detective garda has spoken for the first time about the murder of his colleague and close friend by a Provisional IRA terrorist, and his own lucky escape from death.

Detective Garda Seamus Quaid (42) was shot dead by Belfast gunman Peter Rogers 40 years ago. For four decades, his colleague Donie Lyttleton, who was injured in the incident, has kept his silence about the events that led up to the shooting.

On Monday, October 13, 1980, they were on mobile patrol, following a bank robbery in Co Kilkenny earlier that day.

"At about 10.30pm, we stopped a van, which was being driven by Peter Rogers, at the entrance to a quarry at Ballyconnick, Cleariestown, Co Wexford," Mr Lyttleton (80) told the Irish Independent.

"I asked Peter Rogers, who was personally known to me and Seamus, to account for his movements earlier that day. He told us that he had been up hunting on the mountain. Seamus opened the back doors of the van and we saw a ­number of sacks that appeared to contain potatoes.

"Seamus and I got in to search the van. I saw some holdalls hidden behind the sacks. It was later established that the holdall bags contained explosives and guns. As we were about to open the holdalls, Peter Rogers ordered us out. He was standing at the back of the van, holding a gun.

"I went towards Rogers with arms outstretched and I asked him to put the gun down."

What happened next is vividly outlined in the citation with the Scott Medal for bravery, which was awarded to Det Garda Lyttleton and posthumously to Det Garda Quaid, by then Garda Commissioner Patrick McLaughlin in 1982.

The citation reads: "In his (Rogers') efforts to get them to the quarry, Det Garda Lyttleton was kicked twice by the driver, who was later to state in evidence that 'Lyttleton wouldn't move - he was coming towards me and I fired'.

"Det Garda Quaid drew his gun and there was an exchange of shots, during which the driver [Rogers] was wounded. Det Garda Lyttleton escaped but Det Garda Quaid was mortally wounded."

Mr Lyttleton escaped and contacted Wexford station for assistance.

Rogers was subsequently convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death, later commuted to 40 years imprisonment. In 1998 he was released under the terms of the Good Friday peace agreement.

Mr Lyttleton said: "I do not think that the death of Seamus was completely in vain. Our actions on that dreadful night may have saved many lives if the explosives had reached their destination and been used in bombings."

Mr Lyttleton said that seven members of An Garda Síochána were killed between 1980 and 1990, some by the Provisional IRA, more by the INLA and some by other breakaway subversive groups.

"It saddens me today when I hear Sinn Féin/IRA people claim that they won the peace in their armed struggle. Why was it necessary to kill gardaí and civilians, who were not at war with them or anybody?

"I was a proud member of An Garda Síochána and took an oath to preserve the peace in our country and to protect the lives of all its people.

"One must remember what An Garda Síochána means - Guardians of the Peace."

The death of Seamus Quaid was marked by a tree-planting ceremony on Sunday at ­Wexford garda station.

"Seamus was a very good friend of mine and he was the first garda I met when I arrived in Wexford in 1961. I was always impressed by the way he worked, strict but very fair in his dealings with the public.

"Most of all, I know him as a great family man and he adored his wife, Olive, son Eamon and daughters Mary, Caroline and Angela.

"I don't think Olive ever got over his death and she mourned him right up to the time of her death in 2015."