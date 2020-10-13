| 7°C Dublin

'Seamus did not die in vain - he helped uncover explosives which could have claimed many lives'

Anniversary: Retired garda Donie Lyttleton has spoken about the 1980 murder of his colleague Seamus Quaid. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
The slain garda, who won an All-Ireland senior hurling medal with Wexford in 1960 Expand
United in grief: The funeral procession of Garda Seamus Quaid in Wexford in 1980, three days after he was murdered. Photo: Matt Walsh Expand

The slain garda, who won an All-Ireland senior hurling medal with Wexford in 1960

United in grief: The funeral procession of Garda Seamus Quaid in Wexford in 1980, three days after he was murdered. Photo: Matt Walsh

Tom Brady Email

A retired detective garda has spoken for the first time about the murder of his colleague and close friend by a Provisional IRA terrorist, and his own lucky escape from death.

Detective Garda Seamus Quaid (42) was shot dead by Belfast gunman Peter Rogers 40 years ago. For four decades, his colleague Donie Lyttleton, who was injured in the incident, has kept his silence about the events that led up to the shooting.

On Monday, October 13, 1980, they were on mobile patrol, following a bank robbery in Co Kilkenny earlier that day.