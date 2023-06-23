Sea security and cyber defences will be of heightened importance to Ireland in the coming years, Tánaiste warns

Micheál Martin spoke about the ‘devastating’ cyber attack on the HSE

Tánaiste Micheál Martin also stated 'we are not a military power in any shape or form'. Photo: Gareth Chaney/File photo

IRELAND'S major challenge over future decades as an island nation will be ensuring the security of the seas off its coast as the country increasingly depends on sea-born traffic, offshore energy generation and underwater communications connectivity.

The warning came as Tánaiste Micheál Martin addressed the second of four consultative forums on Ireland's international security policy.

The second forum, staged in Galway, focused on Irish neutrality and the so-called “triple lock” mechanism in which various approvals are required before more than 12 Defence Forces personnel can be deployed abroad.

Cork hosted the first forum which featured disruptions by left-wing protestors who opposed Ireland developing closer links with NATO or its member states.

Mr Martin said the changing nature of the world posed challenges for neutral countries like Ireland ranging from cybersecurity to defending the domestic economy from a variety of threats.

"We will be depending on the sea much more in terms of connectivity, economic development and in terms of energy," he said.

"As we move into the offshore renewable space, and as that becomes the dominant form of energy into the future, there will be a need to secure it.

Some 97pc of all Internet traffic is going under the seabed and that will have to be secured

"As we develop interconnections – we have an interconnector with the UK and we are building an interconnector with France – those will have to be secured.

"We will have to work with the UK, we will have to work with France and other countries to ensure security of our energy infrastructure at sea."

Mr Martin also said there were major security issues surrounding cybersecurity and communications cables.

"Some 97pc of all Internet traffic is going under the seabed and that will have to be secured as well and that is very complex,” he added.

"[Forum] speakers also made the point that the future will be online – it merits serious reflection on these issues."

The Tánaiste said it was clear from the forum debates so far that Ireland cannot address issues such as maritime security and cybersecurity on its own.

He said the cyber attack on the Health Service Executive (HSE) was "devastating”.

"In many respects, the full enormity of that was not revealed at the time because no one wanted to give succour to those who wanted to hold the country to ransom."

"It was a very severe attack."

Mr Martin also stressed that Ireland boasts a proud record of international engagement ranging from its work on the UN Security Council through to the legacy of Irish deployments with UN peacekeeping missions.

"We are a small country, we are generous but we are also active. Irish diplomacy is very active on the international stage… we earn credit for our set of values.

Our capabilities are not high – we need to be realistic about that

"Peacekeeping is a vital manifestation [of that] – I think it is the most noble thing you can do in the world. Ireland has a strong record in that respect."

Forum chairperson, Prof Louise Richardson, said she took a strong sense from the opening sessions that many Irish people felt the country should not be part of, or in any way allied with, NATO.

Mr Martin said that Ireland's international focus was on peacekeeping. He stated that the country had not only been part of UN-led peacekeeping missions but had participated in both EU and NATO-led peacekeeping missions.

"These have saved lives and have been very effective," he said.

"The issue of the future is how does Ireland participate in these missions into the future. We are not a military power. Our capabilities are not high – we need to be realistic about that.

"All sorts of assertions have been made – that we are going militaristic and all that. We are not a military power in any shape or form.

"But we do have a lot of strength in peacekeeping and knowledge built up over the years which we can bring to situations."