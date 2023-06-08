Sea of red greets Munster captain Peter O'Mahony as he brings URC Cup to daughter Indie’s (7) school

Children at Scoil Bhríde Eglantine national school gave a great welcome to the captain and his provincial teammate Alex Kendellen

Munster Captain Peter O'Mahony with his son Theo and daughter Indie and the URC Cup as he visited Eglantine Girl's National School in Cork where Indie is a student. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Munster Captain Peter O'Mahony (right) and player Alex Kendellan hold the URC Cup as they visited Eglantine Girl's National School in Cork. Pic: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

MUNSTER rugby captain Peter O'Mahony fulfilled a promise to his biggest fan, his daughter Indie (7), by bringing the URC Cup to her Cork primary school to celebrate the province's landmark South African triumph with her classmates.

Scoil Bhríde Eglantine national school was a sea of red as the Irish star and his provincial teammate Alex Kendellen brought the giant URC trophy to the Douglas facility.

Over 400 children - led by principal Ms Ger O'Brien and Vice-Principal Ms Jennifer O'Shea - cheered the Munster players as they brought the trophy to the packed school assembly hall.

Almost the entire school was decked out in Munster colours with the province's flag proudly flying from the school gates.

Students had also completed their own Munster-themed artwork and held posters and tributes aloft as the players walked in to a rapturous reception.

Both players then fielded questions about their careers from the rugby-mad students.

These included some tricky questions from daughters and nieces of former Munster rugby stars including Anthony Horgan and Frankie Sheahan who are also studying at Scoil Bhríde.

Scoil Bhríde is hoping to start a tag rugby programme in the near future, as Ms O'Brien noted that women's rugby is now the fastest growing sport in the world.

The Munster captain had some sage advice for the youngsters.

"This shows how important that sport is - get involved in sport because it is good for you and important for your health," he said.

The Irish skipper also stressed that participation in sport was the overriding objective.

"I am very lucky that I get to do something that I love. I have been playing rugby since I was five. I am so lucky to be involved in a sport I love," he admitted to one student.

A former Cork Con star, Peter O'Mahony has now added a URC medal to his already glittering collection of awards which includes four Six Nations title and three Triple Crowns with Ireland.

Munster beat red-hot favourites Stormers in South Africa on a 19-14 score line last month - and secured the Irish province's first piece of silverware in 12 years.

It was a huge boost to Munster coach Graham Rowntree and, in particular, the Cork-based players who proved critical in the landmark victory.

Peter and his wife Jessica have three children, Indie (7), Theo (5) and Ralph (2) - and Indie was determined her Daddy would ensure the Munster party extended to her primary school.

Theo also got in on the celebration by arriving at the school proudly wearing his father's URC winners medal.