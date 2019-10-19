Screwdriver held to woman's throat in burglary at company director's home

The home of a director of a multinational company has been targeted in a terrifying aggravated burglary.

A substantial amount of jewellery was taken, and a woman had a screwdriver held to her throat, during the break-in at the Dublin property.

Gardaí are now hunting for three members of the crime gang who carried out the armed raid at the Castleknock house.

The property, in the Georgian Village, is owned by a director of a multinational company employing thousands of staff.

The well-respected businessman, whose main interest is in the food industry, was not home at the time of the aggravated burglary.

Gardaí were called to the property shortly before 9pm last Friday and several units, including armed officers and the Garda helicopter, were deployed.

Three men broke into the house at around 8.30pm and were disturbed by one of the occupants in an upstairs bedroom.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was then threatened with a screwdriver before the thugs demanded the whereabouts of the safe.

The three-man gang then made off with what has been described as a "substantial" amount of jewellery.

No arrests have yet been made as part of the inquiry which is being led by gardaí at Blanchardstown garda station.

It is being investigated if a south-Dublin based crime gang involved in similar other high-end break-ins was behind last week's aggravated burglary.

Targeted

The gang is also being investigated for a burglary in May in which a gang made off with a safe containing around €200,000.

"The modus operandi is used by a number of Dublin crime groups and one particular gang in south Dublin would be the most prolific," a source told the Irish Independent.

"Targets are chosen in advance, and a lot of scouting is done before the break-in, they do not operate at random."

The gang is a target of both local and national Garda units, but sources stressed that it was too early to establish if it was definitively involved in the Castleknock raid.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have any information in relation to the aggravated burglary, to get in contact with them.

The leafy suburban Georgian Village area has previously been the scene of another serious aggravated burglary.

In 2016, two men dressed as postal workers carried out a terrifying raid on two homeowners.

The victims - a male aged in his 60s and a female aged in her 50s - were threatened by the two men as they demanded to be told where the valuables were kept.

They took out a gun and the occupants of the house were threatened.

One of the occupants managed to get out of the house during the incident.

The two men then left the scene with a safe and jewellery.

The raid was carried out on the same street where the-then justice minister Frances Fitzgerald lives.

Irish Independent