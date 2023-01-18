Screening for condition which leaves infants vulnerable to infection to be added to newborn heel prick test

A condition which can leave babies with a very weakened immune system and vulnerable to infection is to be added to the heel prick test which screens newborns.

A limited form of screening has been in place since May and now it is being expanded.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) recommended the addition of severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) to the National Newborn Bloodspot Screening Programme (NNBSP).

It provides newborn bloodspot screening -also referred to as the 'heel prick test- within the first 72 to 120 hours of life and currently screens for nine conditions.

SCID is a rare, life-threatening, inherited condition that results in a child having low levels of T-cells.

This causes the child to have a weakened immune system, and therefore to be very vulnerable to infection.

SCID can be identified through screening, family history or the development of severe and or recurrent infections.

Hiqa found that earlier diagnosis and treatment leads to better clinical outcomes for children with SCID, with reduced mortality rates and avoidance of harms. Screening would enable the earlier detection of children with SCID.

However, it will also identify children who have very low levels of T-cells for other reasons, not all of which will be clinically relevant or will benefit from earlier detection.

Hiqa estimated that introducing screening for all types of SCID would cost €3.66m over five years.

Its report also identified some key operational considerations relevant to introducing this new form of screening for SCID.

These include timing of implementation given the planned move to the new children’s hospital as well as training and recruitment of laboratory staff.

Dr Máirín Ryan, Hiqa’s deputy chief executive and director of health technology assessment, said: "Newborn screening for all SCID types through the National Newborn Bloodspot Screening Programme will help find infants before they present clinically with infections, allowing for earlier access to potentially curative treatment. In this way, the benefits of screening can be considerable for children with SCID and their families."

Screening for ADA-SCID, one specific type of SCID that currently accounts for approximately half of SCID cases in Ireland, was introduced in May 2022.

Screening will identify children with low levels of T-cells – termed ‘T-cell lymphopenia’ or TCL.

While screening would enable the earlier detection of all children with SCID, it will also identify false positives as well as children who have very low levels of T-cells for other reasons.

These low levels may be a temporary finding or may be due to other conditions, referred to as ‘non-SCID TCLs’, and which have various causes.

Not all of these non-SCID TCLs will be clinically relevant or will benefit from earlier detection.

For those who are identified as false positives, there is the inconvenience of an additional blood draw and associated anxiety.

While this potential harm is limited, it must still be managed in the context of a decision to implement screening.