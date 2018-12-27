A garda clampdown on scramblers and quad bikes being used illegally resulted in five arrests and 11 bikes being taken from riders on Christmas morning.

Scrambler bikes seized as gardaí look to prevent more Christmas tragedies

A significant Garda operation has been in place for a number of weeks in Finglas and Cabra in Dublin to try to tackle a rising problem of bikes being ridden on roads and green spaces.

This problem is particularly acute at Christmas when local youths get new bikes.

Scrambler bikes fitted with tyres designed for earth and clay riding are not suitable for road riding, and many are not fitted with lights.

As such they cannot be taxed or insured for road use and their use on public roads is illegal. The use of scramblers has also resulted in death and critical injury.

In 2015, Warren Kenny (16), from Cherry Orchard Avenue, Ballyfermot, Dublin, sustained fatal injuries after the scrambler-type bike he was riding collided with a similar vehicle on Christmas morning near his home.

On Christmas Day 2013, Leroy Coyle (19) died in the north inner city when he crashed the scrambler he was riding into a stationary car.

"In the last number of years, there has been a significant problem on Christmas morning with illegally operated scrambler bikes, quads and mopeds on the roads in Cabra and Finglas in Dublin," a Garda spokesman said.

"This year, a significant Garda operation was put in place in order to tackle the problem."

Meanwhile, more than 20 people were arrested for suspected drink driving over the period from Christmas Day up to early yesterday morning, gardaí have said.

A number of those now face automatic four-year bans for failing to give breath samples. Failing to give a breath sample is a separate offence from drink driving.

Irish Independent