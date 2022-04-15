| 10°C Dublin

Scramble to fill 700 jobs as 500,000 passengers to descend on Dublin Airport

Perfect storm has led to long queues and missed flights

Passengers queuing at Dublin Airport on April 1. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Queues at Dublin Airport this morning still very busy and expected to stay busy over the next few days due to the Easter holidays. Expand

Passengers queuing at Dublin Airport on April 1. Photo: Mark Condren

Anne-Marie Walsh

Passenger numbers are fast approaching record levels at Dublin Airport ahead of the Easter weekend, as managers scramble to fill up to 700 vacancies.

At least 500,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport between now and Monday, as the Easter getaway kicks off in earnest.

