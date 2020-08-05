Scramble for alternative flights home for Irish tourists in Cyprus and Malta after both countries removed from Government’s green list

Travel agents are scrambling to get Irish tourists in Cyprus and Malta on alternative flights after both countries were removed from the government’s green list.

On Tuesday, the government announced that it was dropping Malta, Cyprus, Gibraltar, San Marino and Monaco from the list of countries which people can travel from without having to restrict their movements.

It means that tourists who decided to travel to countries like Cyprus and Malta will have to restrict their movements for two weeks when they come home, unless they leave before the new travel advice comes into effect on Monday.

Of the five countries which have been removed from the green list, only Malta and Cyprus have direct flights to Ireland.

Sunway travel agents said that it had already been in touch with Irish tourists in Cyprus and Malta to try to arrange for them to fly home early, or to another destination.

“The news is another blow to the business here in Ireland and will have ramifications for the industry going forward. However, it again reinforces the importance of booking with a bonded travel agent.

"We will be contacting all our clients who booked with Sunway and offering them alternative options to travel. The new list comes into operation next Monday and we will have contacted our clients before then,” Mary Denton, the chief executive of Sunway, said.

“It goes without saying that the travel business has really suffered during this crisis but we are confident that post-Covid, our responsible attitude will ensure continued and new business.”

Michael Doorley, the president of the Irish Travel Agents Association, said that travel agents would have had “very few bookings” for Malta and Cyprus.

Malta had been a popular destination because it had appeared to have a low rate of Covid-19. Malta only had a total of 701 Coid-19 cases up to last week. By this week, it had risen to over 926 cases.

Due to its low rate of Covid-19, Malta had been planning to host 4 different music festivals this month, which have all been cancelled. Cyprus has also seen a spike in cases this week.

Mr Doorley said the vast majority of Irish tourists were rescheduling holidays for 2021, but most had avoided booking anything yet.

“Consumer demand for travel is at its lowest ebb ever, travel agents are not experiencing a great demand for travel abroad. The general consensus from consumers is ‘we’re not travelling this year, but we’ll definitely be travelling as soon as we can next year,’” Mr Doorley said.

He said a flight from Dublin to Malaga last week only had 37 passengers on board,while another flight coming back from Barcelona to Dublin last week had 47 people on board.

Mr Doorley said travel agents are getting a lot of enquiries for holiday costs for 2021.

“But between now and the end of the year, who knows what’s going to happen. This situation is changing on nearly a weekly basis,” he said.

Online Editors