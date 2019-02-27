Scouting Ireland told by Tusla to consider ending overnight trips, Dáil hears

Scouting Ireland has been told to reconsider organising overnight trips and review how children in its care are supervised in the wake of sex abuse allegations, the Children’s Minister has revealed.

Tusla, the child and family agency, has written to Scouting Ireland chiefs in recent days recommending changes to how children are supervised. It also recommended an urgent review of the manner in which Scouting Ireland is managing disclosures about child protection concerns.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone said she became aware of the letter today and told the Dáil “very robust action” will be taken in the coming hours to address Tusla’s concerns.

The concerns, outlined in a letter from Tusla to Scouting Ireland include:

*That a proposed meeting between Scouting Ireland Board of Management is progressed without delay.

*Secondly the actions of key personnel holding a role in safeguarding within Scouting Ireland may have been comprised and that further consideration may have to be given to this.

*Consideration should be given to nominate the CEO of Scouting Ireland to be the principal liaison in relation to work on Children First.

*A sub-committee should be put in place to review the child safeguarding statement and procedures throughout the organisation.

*An urgent review of the manner in which Scouting Ireland manage current child protection concerns and disclosures from children should commence.

*There should be an immediate review of the supervision of children involved in scouting.

*Scouting Ireland should consider the viability of continuing with overnight trips.

*Consideration should be given to ensure the personnel manning the helpline are independent of Scouting Ireland.

Ms Zappone said action will be taken in the coming hours to address these concerns.

“There are serious worries about the issues raised within Scouting – I am fully aware of this and as a result of placed this as a top priority for me, and have been fully engaged with the issues involved,” she said.

“I have placed these recommendations in the public domain because I believe that parents have a right to know the views those who are charged with protecting and safeguarding our children – and who work with no other agenda.

“As I stated these concerns have only come to light. I do believe though that they require urgent consideration.”

To date, 313 alleged complainants in relation to historic abuse at Scouting Ireland have been made. These relate to 237 people suspected of alleged abuse.

There have been 175 calls to the Scouting Ireland helpline, 49 calls to Tusla and 5 calls to An Garda Síochána.

Labour TD Sean Sherlock called for responsibility of a victims phone line operated by Scouting Ireland to be handed over to an independent body.

“I am concerned about the fact it is Scouting Ireland itself that is managing the phone line so that if anyone have concerns it is Scouting Ireland they should go to, or the gardaí or Tusla.

“It is very hard to have confidence if you are expected to go back to that organisation to report any allegations of abuse if you have already been traumatised by that organisation,” he said.

