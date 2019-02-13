Scouting Ireland has issued an open call to its members to submit any records that may aid its investigation into historical sex abuse allegations.

Scouting Ireland issues call for records that may aid investigation into historical sex abuse allegations

The national scouting organisation says it has received 175 allegations via its helpline.

These allegations are now the subject of investigations by gardaí, the Police Service of Northern Ireland and Tusla, the child and family agency.

In a statement released today, Scouting Ireland has requested all members to review any paper records which may hold information relevant to the ongoing criminal investigations.

"If you have any records that you would like to submit to Scouting Ireland please contact us at National Office 01-495 6300 or email safeguarding@scouts.ie," the statement added.

Over 300 victims have been identified since the sex abuse scandal broke last year.

A number of complainants are understood to have contacted gardaí directly to report alleged abuse against a backdrop of controversy over Scouting Ireland's handling of complaints.

Gardaí also appealed to victims to come forward, saying "each and every complaint" will be investigated "with professionalism and compassion.

An Garda Siochana is appealing to any victims who have not yet come forward to make a complaint at their local Garda station or via the confidential historical abuse phone line at 1800 555 222".

The Scouting Ireland confidential Freephone helpline is 1800 221199. The number is operational from 9am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 6pm Saturday and Sunday.

Tusla has also put a confidential helpline in place, 1800 805665 and this is operational from 9am to 4pm.

