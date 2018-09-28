Scout chief acknowledges he may have mishandled rape allegation in organisation

The Chief Scout of Scouting Ireland Christy McCann has acknowledged it is possible he mishandled a 2016 rape allegation in the organisation.

The Chief Scout of Scouting Ireland Christy McCann has acknowledged it is possible he mishandled a 2016 rape allegation in the organisation.

He also said he will not chair an upcoming meeting of the board on governance reforms in the group.

Mr McCann was speaking after it was announced yesterday that Children's Minister Katherine Zappone suspended funding for Scouting Ireland.

The minister said she was "very concerned" to learn about the decision to reinstate Mr McCann as chair of the upcoming extraordinary general meeting on governance reforms.

Mr McCann is one of four volunteers under investigation over Scouting Ireland's handling of a 2016 rape allegation.

He had stepped aside in April pending the findings of the inquiry.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone. Photo: Frank McGrath

Ms Zappone said yesterday she received correspondence from the interim chair of the board, Annette Byrne, and from child safeguarding expert Ian Elliott, which caused her "grave concern".

The minister said that Mr Elliott was "appalled" by last Saturday’s decision and said that he pointed out his "strong view that bad governance generates risk to young people".

"It is plainly wrong that any publicly funded youth organisation would be led by directors who do not put the interests and safety of young people to the fore," she said.

Ms Zappone said that funding would be suspended for as long as the current board of directors remains in place.

Christy McCann stepped down

Speaking on RTE Radio One's Today with Sean O'Rourke, Mr McCann said her decision to withdraw funding was "disappointing", but acknowledged it was not a good decision for him to chair the board.

He said it was "not the best solution" given the current difficulties in the youth organisation.

"I shouldn't chair the board. Things are too raw. The optics would be incorrect," Mr McCann said.

"I haven't had the opportunity to tell them I shouldn't chair the board, but I will notify [the board] today.

"I think the board made the wrong decision," he added.

Mr McCann said he has signed a letter of resignation from the Board of Scouting Ireland and will follow through with that if the Board does stand down at its next meeting on September 30.

He said he was happy to stand aside and await the outcome of an ongoing review into Mr McCann and three other senior volunteers under investigation over the organisation's handling of a rape allegation by an 18 year-old in 2016.

He said it was possible he had mishandled the organisation's response to the allegations and he welcomed the introduction of new governance procedures as "there is no guidelines or rulebook" to deal with this type of matter.

"Yes, that's the situation at the moment. I'm responding to an external investigation which I welcome in so far as I voluntarily stood aside to allow the external investigation to see what is wrong and went wrong.

"I need to find out whether there was any wrongdoing or any influences as a result of that.

"I'm quite happy to stand aside and wait for the outcome and when we have learnings from the outcomes we need to move on.

"I don't believe what I did was wrong, I'm open to correction.

"I hope the investigation will make that known. If it was something I shouldn't have done, I'm happy to put my hands up.

"At this moment in time, I don't believe [the external report findings] are correct. I don't believe I was wrong."

He continued and agreed with Sean O'Rourke that "it was possible" that "with the best of intentions he may have mishandled the situation". He added; "Nobody's perfect, people make mistakes. There is no guidebook or rule book [to deal with this type of matter].

"We need to correct what is not known or understood."

Mr McCann told the programme he is committed to scouting and to leading young people and could continue in his role under a new governance structure where the role is separated from the Board's role.

In a statement issued last night, Scouting Ireland said that at a board meeting in September some members sought to have the four respondents to the current investigation reinstated, before the investigation was complete, but this proposal was defeated.

However, it added that the proposal "to ask the chief scout to chair the next board meeting and the EGM" was voted on by the board.

It added: "D-day for Scouting Ireland is our EGM on October 6. Everyone in scouting who wants change has to work together and make it happen."

In April, annual State funding of €900,000 was suspended from Scouting Ireland over the controversy. Ms Zappone subsequently released an interim of €220,000, following reform commitments and was due to make a decision on fully restoring the funding later this month.

Online Editors