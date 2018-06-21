Summer is back. The country is set to bask in scorching sunshine with temperatures predicted to soar as high as 29C next week.

Summer is back. The country is set to bask in scorching sunshine with temperatures predicted to soar as high as 29C next week.

Scorching sunshine is on the way: 'Heatwave' will send temperatures soaring to 29C

The weather is set to gradually improve day by day, until Ireland could experience real heatwave conditions.

While it is a little early to predict exactly how high the temperatures will reach, Met Éireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe said that the mercury will only be on the rise as next week progresses. "By this time next week, Wednesday or Thursday, the temperatures could reach 28C or 29C but it is too early to say for definite.

"It will gradually get warmer over the week. We are experiencing high pressure so inland will be warmer," she added. The technical definition of a heatwave is five consecutive days of temperatures which are five degrees above the average.

Although forecasters cannot promise a heatwave for sure, Met Éireann is already predicting improved conditions, with warm weather and a long, settled spell of good weather. The good weather will be a welcome relief after Storm Hector and the cloudier conditions of recent days.

The forecast for settled weather is in fact part of the anti-cyclone that is currently over the country. It is the complete opposite weather phenomenon to a storm like the one which left 140,000 homes and businesses without power just last week.

Today is set to be a clear, sunny day.

It will be a fresh, mainly dry day with sunny spells and light to moderate northerly breezes.

Highest temperatures will range from 14C to 18C. This evening will be dry with long clear spells and light breezes.

It will remain rather cool, with lowest temperatures of 4C to 8C. Things will heat up from tomorrow, which will be dry with sunny spells and light northerly breezes.

The highest temperatures will range from 15C to 19C. The weekend will see temperatures hit 23C in places on Saturday, with the midlands and south set for the warmest conditions. Sunday is set to be even better, with "long spells of hazy sunshine".

This will lead to temperatures in the range of 19C to 24C. While it is always important to lather the suncream on yourself, looking out for your furry friends should also be high on the priority list. Cats are particularly vulnerable in the sun and ahead of the improved weather, the organisation Village Vets was yesterday recommending rubbing factor 50 sunscreen on their ears, which commonly develop skin cancer.

It is also important to make sure your garden has plenty of shaded areas for your cat to lie in to keep cool, and to keep a supply of fresh water outside in the shade to help your pet hydrate.

Irish Independent