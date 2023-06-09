Scoping exercise for Covid inquiry has not yet begun, says Taoiseach

The scoping exercise for the State’s promised Covid inquiry has not yet begun, the Taoiseach has revealed.

This is despite commitment from the heads of government for the inquiry to take place so lessons can be learned for a future pandemic.

The long-promised inquiry was first floated in 2021, and has yet to formally begin.

“We said it would be set up this year and it will be set up this year, probably initially with a scoping exercise," the Taoiseach said.

Mr Varadkar said the scoping exercise is the “first step” but that this hasn’t started yet.

“We also have to make sure we get the terms of reference right. I can see across the water in the UK, it’s turning into all sorts of things,” he said.

The UK government is seeing controversy with its inquiry, which could see former prime minister Boris Johnson having to surrender all of his WhatsApp texts and notebooks which relate to the pandemic.

Mr Varadkar said the inquiry should assess how the country responded to the pandemic, what society and government did right or wrong and how to better prepare.