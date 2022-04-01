Scone wars: What Tipperary bill of €49.50 will get you at these exclusive global hotspots

A recent social media posting caused quite a stir when a customer angrily posted about the price of tea and scones at one of Ireland’s premier hotel destinations, the Cashel Palace Hotel in Co Tipperary.

The bill came to €49.50 for three hot beverages and scones and the internet exploded with opinions of “overpricing”, “you have to pay for luxury” and everything in between.

So Independent.ie has completed a quick trip around the world to see what we’d get for the same money at some of the world’s most popular landmarks and exclusive locations.

New York – Carmine’s Italian restaurant, Times Square

You’re swanning around the city that never sleeps and get a bit peckish. You’ve just taken in Manhattan and are standing on Times Square when you decide to sample the local cuisine.

Carmine’s Italian restaurant on Times Square is your port of call – and, while you may wince at the thought of the effect of dinner on Times Square on your wallet, all main course dishes in Carmines (save for the lobster and steak) come in under the $50 mark.

Carmine's in New York City

Sydney – The Opera Bar

Sydney Opera House is one of the most iconic landmarks on earth. Sitting proudly on Sydney Harbour across from Kirribilli, it is one of the world’s most splendid buildings and attracts millions of tourists each year. Those that get hungry or thirsty often descend on the Opera Bar, right beside the landmark, for refreshments.

At the Opera Bar, you can get a Riverine sirloin steak with trimmings and a Sydney Sling cocktail for less than the equivalent of €50, while taking in one of the most enviable views on earth.

Enjoy a steak - and the views of Sydney Opera House

Enjoy a steak - and the views of Sydney Opera House

Monte Carlo – Avenue 31

You’re cruising around the French Riviera on the holiday of a lifetime and you stop off in Monaco to sample the local cuisine. Everybody knows you don’t go to Monaco without a heavy wallet, but not every location will cost you an arm and a leg.

You can dine in Avenue 31, on Princess Grace Avenue, Monte Carlo, and enjoy an Australian Black Angus tenderloin for €49 before you explore the Monégasque seafront.

A view of Monaco

A view of Monaco

Tokyo – Gyukatsu Motomura

You’ve taken in the iconic Shibuya Crossing as part of your tour of Tokyo, the sprawling metropolis and one of the most expensive cities on earth. You decide to pop into Gyukatsu Motomura restaurant just off the crossing for dinner – and the prices delight.

You can get a full main course, beers or wine and sides for less than €25pp or a meal for two for €50.

Abu Dhabi – The Atmosphere Restaurant, Burj Khalifa

Rising 442 metres off the ground, the Atmosphere restaurants sits in the 122nd level of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

A typical main course at the restaurant will set a diner back roughly €70.

However, the desserts fit within a €50 budget, with crème brulée, Baileys cheesecake, tiramisu and a selection of French cheeses all costing €30 or less per person, excluding a tip.

London – Harrods

Harrods is one of the ​world's most famous high-end department stores and it offers a range of dining options, including the Baccarat Bar and Caviar House & Prunier.

Harrods' art deco-style Coffee Bar offers a range of lunch options which would test the purchasing power of most customers.

Its daily bowl of seasonal soup, which is served with bread, costs £12 (€14), the seeded sourdough saltbeef sandwich is £19.50 (€23), a plain croissant is £7.50 (€8.90), while a cup of tea is £5.95 (€7.05).

Los Angeles – Beverly Hills Hotel

Situated on Sunset Boulevard, the Beverly Hills Hotel has one of the prestigious addresses in the world, accompanied by the iconic 90210 area code.

It features an array of high-end restaurants such as the Polo Lounge, Fountain Coffee Room, Cabana Café and Bar Nineteen 12.

Bar Nineteen 12 has an extensive cocktail menu which serves espresso martinis, a berry sidecar and the “fresh mint of Bel Air”, which all cost $23 each (€20).

Appetisers at the bar start from $26 (€23) for a bowl of tortilla chips.

Paris – Café Marly

Those visiting Paris’ mesmeric Louvre Gallery have endless dining option, but the Café Marly has one of the spectacular views of the iconic glass pyramid as it lights up at night.

A traditional dish of foie gras at the restaurant sets diners back €29 per serving, with light snacks like an omelette costing €14 and the club sandwich €25.

Meanwhile, those hoping for a sweet treat will have to shell out €16 for a cheesecake or a serving of pavlova.