Scone wars: What Tipperary bill of €49.50 will get you at these exclusive global hotspots

Tea, scones… and steak? A Tipperary receipt hit headlines this week – so we find out what you’d get for the same money at some of the world’s most popular landmarks and exclusive locations

The terrace of Le Cafe Marly in Paris. Photo: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg Expand
Carmine's in New York City Expand
Enjoy a steak - and the views of Sydney Opera House Expand
A view of Monaco Expand
Eoghan Moloney and Paul Hyland

A recent social media posting caused quite a stir when a customer angrily posted about the price of tea and scones at one of Ireland’s premier hotel destinations, the Cashel Palace Hotel in Co Tipperary.

The bill came to €49.50 for three hot beverages and scones and the internet exploded with opinions of “overpricing”, “you have to pay for luxury” and everything in between.

