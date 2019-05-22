'Scissor Sisters' mother back living here

"I'm trying to get on with my life," the 63-year old grandmother said when asked if she would like to talk.

Mulhall is understood to have been at the north city property for a number of weeks after spending years living in London.

She was freed from jail in October 2011 after serving a five-year sentence for impeding the investigation into the murder of her lover, Farah Noor, who was butchered by her daughters Charlotte and Linda in a north inner-city flat in March 2005.

Her new home is not far from where the horrific murder took place.

The mother of six spent a number of years on the run after Charlotte (34) and Linda (42) were arrested and convicted, respectively, of Mr Noor's murder and manslaughter following one of the most gruesome murder trials in Irish history.

Charlotte killed him with a Stanley knife and Linda struck him with a hammer after the siblings claimed that he tried to rape one of them. Linda was released in January 2018, but Charlotte could face many more years behind bars.

Gardaí tracked their mother down in London in February 2008 and she agreed to return to Ireland to face charges.

