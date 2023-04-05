Scientists stunned as rare 14ft shark washes up on Wexford shore

The snout and teeth of the small tooth sand tiger shar. Photo: Trinity College Dublin/Dr Jenny Bortoluzzi and Kevin Purves/PA Wire

A rare shark washed up on the shores of Co Wexford in what scientists believe to be the first official record of the species in Irish waters.

The smalltooth sand tiger (Odontaspis ferox) is rarely seen by humans because it normally lives offshore in waters more than 100 metres deep. At 14 feet long (4.25m), the female shark found in Wexford is at the upper end of the size limits for the species.

Scientists at Trinity College Dublin said they were surprised to see it in Co Wexford, since its habitat in the eastern Atlantic Ocean is thought to only run as far north as the Bay of Biscay.

Shark biologist Nicholas Payne, an assistant professor at Trinity’s School of Natural Sciences, was notified of the stranding by a Swiss tourist who spotted the shark while walking on Saturday.

He said he couldn’t believe it when he was notified. “I knew we had to get down there urgently to sample this rare animal.”

A team of researchers from Trinity College and University College Dublin worked against the incoming tide to take biological samples from the shark in a bid to discover why it died.

“We will now do a number of tests to try to learn what might have caused this to happen and also to learn more about this species in general,” Dr Payne said.

Another shark of the same species washed up in southern England two weeks ago. “To see a second one here so soon is a little concerning,” Dr Payne said.

The species is classed “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Dr Jenny Bortoluzzi helped with the dissection and said the information would be “invaluable”.