Scientists reveal cranberry juice 'can't cure urine infections'

Doctors have also been advised to ask about the severity of symptoms and whether patients have taken painkillers before prescribing antibiotics, amid rising drug resistance.

The proposed guidelines, issued by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), aim to improve the treatment of those suffering from urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Patients with cystitis should be told there is "no evidence" for using cranberry products to treat lower UTIs, the draft guidance states.