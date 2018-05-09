Scientists reveal cranberry juice 'can't cure urine infections'
Patients with urine infections should be told there is little evidence cranberry juice will help their illness, according to new draft guidance to UK doctors.
Doctors have also been advised to ask about the severity of symptoms and whether patients have taken painkillers before prescribing antibiotics, amid rising drug resistance.
The proposed guidelines, issued by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), aim to improve the treatment of those suffering from urinary tract infections (UTIs).
Patients with cystitis should be told there is "no evidence" for using cranberry products to treat lower UTIs, the draft guidance states.
Those suffering from recurrent UTIs should be advised that evidence over the preventative benefits of cranberry products is "inconclusive".
UTIs are caused by bacteria and while they can sometimes be fought by the body's immune system, stronger infections require antibiotics. Nice said healthcare professionals should ask patients what they have done to manage the illness.
Irish Independent