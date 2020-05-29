Schools will reopen at the end of August, Taoiseach confirms

Primary and secondary schools will reopen at the beginning of the academic year at the end of August, the Taoiseach has confirmed.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon at government buildings after today’s Cabinet meeting, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that Education Minister Joe McHugh presented a memo which stated that the government will go ahead with reopening schools at the end of the summer.

"He confirmed that it is the intention of government to reopen our primary and secondary schools at the start of the school year. The start of the school year as you know begins at the end of August, not September, so it is intended to reopen primary schools and secondary schools at the end of August at the normal time that the academic year begins," he said.

He said that research is underway to ensure "low risk" in reopening schools.

"They’re making good progress particularly paying attention to new and emerging research on the level of risk of the schools reopening and as the research continues to come in, it is not a ‘no risk’ scenario but it is a low risk scenario," he said.

He added that it may mean that not all children may be able to go to school every day of the week, but that this is the end goal.

"In addition to that our learning very much from the experience of other countries who have opened schools at least partially already."

He said that 'play pods' for young children, where it is "not possible" to social distance, would keep children safe.

However, he rebutted claims that the 2m social distancing guideline would be changed in schools.

"It's too soon for that, the virus would need to be suppressed much more in the community," he added.

The Taoiseach also said that the country is "on track" to proceed with phase two of our planned route out of lockdown.

"We are on track to move to phase two as intended on Monday, June 8," he said.

Online Editors