The mid-term break for schools is expected to be extended as part of plans to curb Covid-19.

Schools are due to close from Monday, October 26 to Friday, October 30.

But the Government is now likely to add on an extra week to the break.

Senior Coalition sources say such a proposal has been discussed briefly but no firm decision has been made.

A decision on moving up from Level 3 of restrictions will only be made of the figures still very high and to decrease movement.

The school closure could still be taken under any level.

“We want schools to be open but a lot of EU countries are looking at it to suppress virus -

Northern Ireland included,” a source said.

The October 2020 mid-term break will see all schools close from Monday 26 October 2020 to Friday 30 October 2020 inclusive.

Online Editors