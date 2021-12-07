Education Minister Norma Foley said schools are not required to facilitate online learning today as it’s a “single-day event” and came about with short notice.

As Storm Barra batters the country, all schools and colleges in red and orange weather warning areas are closed today.

“Given the short notice period it is not a requirement for a school to provide remote teaching,” Minister Foley said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“I think to be fair we are conscious of the information in relation to the potential closure only came in yesterday afternoon.

"Although, I am aware some schools can do this [remote learning], but, this is a short notice period for schools.

“We believe all things going well this is a single-day event, we will follow advice of Met Eireann.”

The Education Minister said the day will not need to be made up by students at the end of the year,

She added that the decision to close schools was taken yesterday evening “in the interest of the school community- strictly on a health and safety basis.”

She added: “This is significant, very serious and potentially a severe storm warning, we were told of high winds, high rainfall, risk of snow, risk of flooding.

“We have taken this as a health and safety protection for our school community.

“You appreciate our students are under 18 and require minding or assistance going from A to B so it is a significant notice to parents and guardians we took this precuationary measure for our school community.”

Schools, colleges and creches are closed in 12 counties today due to Storm Barra.

The public is being warned that the storm represents a potential threat to life with violent wind gusts of up to 140kmh.

Residents in Cork, Clare and Kerry are particularly being warned to be cautious today as they have been issued a red weather warning by Met Eireann.