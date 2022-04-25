Schools expecting surge in Ukrainian pupils following the Easter break

Families arriving in Ireland from Ukraine can contact a local school directly. However, the Regional Educational and Language Teams (REALT) network ha been set up to help with education placements. Photo: Stock image

Schools reopen today after the Easter break, with many expecting new pupils from Ukraine over the weeks ahead.

About 4,000 Ukrainian children were in Irish classrooms before the holidays, and thousands more had either not

yet enrolled or have arrived since.

They are among the millions who have fled their home country since February in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

Overall, more than 24,000 refugees have arrived in Ireland – an estimated one-third of whom are children – with hundreds more coming every week.

Some children have turned up in schools within days of landing in Ireland – often where they have moved in with a family – but, generally, there is a time lag of about two weeks between arrival and enrolment.

Families are welcome to contact a local school directly, while 16 multi-agency regional teams, called Regional Educational and Language Teams (REALT), have also been set up to help with education placements.

Ukrainian families have been advised that, as schools have been closed for Easter and may be busy on their return today, it might be useful to wait a day or two before contacting them.

Meanwhile, the REALT have been working with schools over Easter seeking to match children with available places.

There are up to 25,000 spare primary school desks around the country, with 15,000-18,000 at post-primary level. However, the challenge is aligning those places with the placement of Ukrainian families.

Many spare places may be in more remote areas, with no available accommodation and poor transport links.

The REALT teams are working through local education and training boards (ETBs) and are identifying additional school capacity within their geographic areas and also co-ordinating other supports, including staff and school transport.

The ETBs also have a direct role in providing services for adults from Ukraine, such as English language classes.

The biggest concentrations of refugees are in Clare, Limerick, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Dublin, where group accommodation, such as hotels, is more widely available.

In some parts of the country, community centres and other large venues, such as the Millstreet Arena in Co Cork, are also being used for temporary accommodation.

Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI) chief executive Paddy Lavelle said upper secondary-aged pupils, aged about 16-18 years, were tending to continue their studies online with their Ukrainian teachers.

These students are preparing for the Ukrainian equivalent of the Leaving Certificate.