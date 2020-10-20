Schools can be ‘absolutely assured’ adequate measures in place to stay open - Minister Foley

Minister for Education Norma Foley has told school communities they can be “absolutely assured” that any public health measures needed to keep schools open and safe will be taken.

Minister Foley, while speaking on RTÉ News at One, branded the criticism of the testing and tracing model in schools as “harsh” and said the reopening of schools had been “successful”.

Minister Foley also confirmed that it is still the intention of the Department of Education to proceed with the proposed Leaving Cert exams that are slated to start on November 16, unless public health advice changes on the matter beforehand.

INTO General Secretary John Boyle had earlier today claimed some schools were left waiting up to two weeks for tracing to be carried out and branded the system “shambolic”.

“To be fair, I think it was a rather harsh phrase to attribute to our public health staff who are, through exceptional professionalism and determination, working through very difficult circumstances.

“Every move we have made in relation to our schools has been underpinned by public health guidance every step of the way. That is very important to us.

“In terms of testing and tracing in schools, public health resources will be strengthened and broadened, and we are putting school teams in place in each of the HSE areas which will support the work of the public health teams.

"After the midterm break, I think it will give a very strong and strengthened approach to public health resources that are being deployed in schools,” Minister Foley said.

Minister Foley acknowledged there will always be concerns about the reopening of schools amidst a pandemic but said that due to the “terrific work” done by those working in schools, “we have managed a very safe and I would like to think successful return of schools.

“Now that we are closing for midterm and heading for Level Five, I absolutely accept that it is only human to be concerned. I believe we have shown great agility and flexibility to any issues that have arisen and we will continue to do that,” Ms Foley insisted.

Minister Foley said there was no question in regard to resources being made available as she pointed out in excess of €375m was made available to schools and there is €226m available for the “next academic part of the school year”.

“I know from personal experience of speaking to people on the ground; everyone wants to keep the schools open - It is a shared objective. We are all determined to proactively play the part we need to play so that our students can continue to be educated,” she said.

This comes as ASTI General Secretary Kieran Christie confirmed the union were balloting members on the issue of industrial action should the Covid-19 situation continue to deteriorate.

On the news that fines are to be introduced for people in breach of new Covid-19 restrictions, Minister Foley said: “There is an acknowledgement that most people are doing all they can but that where there are failures or recklessness, that fines are needed as a deterrent or an encouragement for us all to do better. The finer details will be made public on that during the week.”

