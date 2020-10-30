Schools are told to stop using  dozens of  sanitisers

The re-opening of schools after the mid-term break has been plunged into last-minute chaos after the sudden withdrawal of dozens more hand sanitisers and other anti-Covid products.

Principals and boards of management have to spend the weekend scrambling to secure fresh supplies ahead of Monday’s return.

The Department of Education told principals yesterday to remove from use 52 sanitisation products that had been on an official purchase list for the education sector.

It said there was no evidence that the products were unsafe but it “has not been possible to satisfactorily confirm their registration status”.

The 52 products represent about one-third of wipes, soaps, hand sanitisers, sanitiser refills, and detergents on the Education Procurement Agreement, so it is likely that many schools are affected.

Their removal followed a review of 172 products on the list, after the recall of the ViraPro hand gel and other ViraPro items from the education and HSE procurement lists because of health and safety concerns.

The HSE also said that yesterday it had initiated a full inventory and review of biocidal products used in the health service.

Meanwhile, several counties are suffering a rise in the spread of Covid-19 despite signs the virus may be coming under control.

Donegal, Louth, Kerry, Carlow, Mayo, Laois, Waterford, Kilkenny, Wicklow and Tipperary have experienced an increase in the 14-day incidence since the Level 5 lockdown.

Cavan, Meath, Westmeath, Sligo ,Galway and Cork are among the counties seeing a fall.

It comes as GPs have been warned to be on alert for a potential rise in Covid-19 infections among older people and told to review the treatment wishes of nursing home residents if they become very ill with the disease.

Irish Independent