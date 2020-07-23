| 14.7°C Dublin

Schools and crèches with cases of Covid-19 to stay open

Contain: Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman wants schools to reopen ‘in safest way possible’. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Schools and crèches will not close automatically if they have a suspected case of Covid-19.

Childcare providers will remain open unless they are told to shut after public health doctors conduct an evaluation, it was confirmed yesterday.

When schools reopen next month, they are likely to follow the same protocols - with infections treated on a case-by-case basis.

