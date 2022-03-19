Schoolmates pay fond tribute to Irish photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski: ‘Our Man in Kabul. Syria. Kashmir. Leopardstown. Kyiv...’

The Class of 1984 (Pierre is in the back row, third from right.) Credit: St Conleth's College

Pierre Zakrzewski in Ukraine the day before he was killed.

A touching tribute has been paid by the former schoolmates of Irish photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski (55), who was killed in Ukraine during this week.

Mr Zakrzewski’s family heard of his death on Tuesday afternoon and work is continuing to bring his body back to Ireland, where his ashes will be placed beside his deceased father Andrezj in the family burial plot.

His family hoped his body we would be transported to Poland on Friday, and from there to Dublin.

During the same attack, Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova was also killed while American broadcaster Benjamin Hall was seriously wounded.

Mr Zakrzewski (55) was born in Paris to a French mother and a Polish father, but he and his siblings were raised in Leopardstown, south Dublin.

Pierre Zakrzewski in Ukraine the day before he was killed.

Pierre Zakrzewski in Ukraine the day before he was killed.

He attended St Conleth’s College in Ballsbridge and the school’s alumni have remembered their friend and classmate with a tribute this weekend posted on the school’s website, titled “Pierre Zakrzewski: Our Man in Kabul. Syria. Kashmir. Leopardstown. Caracas. Baghdad. Sudan. Liberia. Kyiv.”

“St Conleth’s College is used to having ‘far-flung’ alumni... but Pierre Zakrzewski must have set the record for geographical variety during his incredible but all-too-short life and career,” his former classmates wrote.

“But wherever Pierre was calling from, the voice and the essential personality remained the same: warm and sincere, humble yet inspirational,” the tribute says.

The people Mr Zakzrewski spent his formative years with described him as “true professional” with a “winning personality”.

The Class of 1984 (Pierre is in the back row, third from right.) Credit: St Conleth's College

The Class of 1984 (Pierre is in the back row, third from right.) Credit: St Conleth's College

The tribute added: “Some people pass away and the tributes and platitudes pass away soon afterwards. With Pierre, it has been, and will be, quite different.

“The testaments, the memories and the stories have just multiplied and mushroomed in the days since his passing; how could one man have touched so many lives?” the tribute continued.

“The suffering of the victim of war and the plight of the refugee were nearly always the focus of his camera and his passion.

"Our last glimpse of Pierre was sent last Sunday from the eastern outskirts of Kyiv, mere hours before his death. There is no irony but only tragedy and triumph in the circumstances of Pierre’s passing: once again he was doing what he loved for the people whom he loved, that is everyone.”

The Class of 1984 (Pierre is in the back row, third from right.) Credit: St Conleth's College

The Class of 1984 (Pierre is in the back row, third from right.) Credit: St Conleth's College

This week, Mr Zakrzewski’s mother, Marie-Ange Zakrzewska, told the Irish Independent the multi-agency team which is working to bring Pierre’s body home has not indicated how they will transport her son’s body from Ukraine to Poland, given how complex the situation is in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Mr Zakrzewski’s widow Michelle travelled to Poland to link up with some of Pierre’s family there and to assist with the repatriation effort.

His mother said the family are “hoping for the best” and the situation in the Ukrainian capital is not as bad as in other cities.

“At least Kyiv is not totally surrounded, so the siege wouldn’t stop them from taking him out,” she said.

“The people who were working with him, they want to get him out so if everything goes according to plan – he should be out tonight or maybe tomorrow (Saturday).

“Then in Krakow for a day or two and then back to Dublin directly.”

She said there is a family burial plot in Co Kildare and they will bring some of his ashes there, so he can be buried with his father Andrzej.