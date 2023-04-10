Schoolchildren to play role in tackling bullying

Children are to have a stronger role in developing policies affecting them at school under a new specialised unit set up in the Department of Education.

The Student Participation Unit will be based on what is known as the Lundy Model, regarded as the international standard for children’s participation in policy-making.

It was established as one of the key actions of the department’s updated anti-bullying action plan Cineáltas – the Irish for kindness – the implementation of which is now beginning.

Cineáltas is dedicated to preventing bullying and addressing the phenomenon wherever it surfaces. It aims to end cyber bullying, racist bullying, gender identity bullying, sexual harassment and other forms of bullying in schools.

The plan is centred on a child-rights-based approach and provides a roadmap for how the whole education community and society can work together to prevent and address bullying in schools.

Cineáltas commits to 61 actions over five years, including a €5m pilot programme of in-school counselling supports for primary pupils, starting in the autumn, details of which are currently being finalised.

It also includes updated anti-bullying procedures for schools, also due in the autumn, which will have guidance on recording alleged incidents of bullying behaviour.

Among the other measures will be an updated curriculum and training for staff to enhance their skills in preventing and addressing bullying, racism, sexism, sexual harassment and to promote equity, diversity, inclusion and well-being.

Education Minister Norma Foley said she was keenly aware of the harm that experiencing bullying of any type can cause children and young people and said she was fully committed to implementing the actions in Cineáltas.

The department already consults with children on a range of issues and the Student Participation Unit will take this engagement to a new level, not only around bullying, but other school-related matters.

An expert group has been established to advise the department on how best the Student Participation Unit can work. The group will be chaired by Professor Laura Lundy, Professor of Education Law and Children’s Rights at Queen’s University, who developed the Lundy Model.