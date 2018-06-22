Schoolboy's killer arrested hours after absconding from custody

Police warned that Christopher Kerr, who murdered Michael McIlveen in Ballymena in 2006, was dangerous.

Fifteen-year-old Michael died from brain injuries the day after he and two friends were attacked.

He was detained in the Antrim area.

Kerr, 32, was in Belfast city centre on accompanied temporary release on Thursday when he absconded, police said.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: "The prison service will investigate the circumstances of today's abscondment from accompanied temporary release."