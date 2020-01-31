Schoolboy is freed from underneath bus in two-hour rescue operation

The accident, involving a second-year student from a local school, occurred in the town's Upper Main Street during rush hour at about 4.30pm yesterday.

Major traffic delays developed in the town while the ambulance and fire service battled to free the youth from underneath the vehicle.

Gardaí also attended the scene.

More than one-and-a-half hours later, the teen was safety removed and subsequently rushed to hospital.

The extent of his injuries is currently unknown, but a senior source told the Irish Independent his condition was non-life-threatening.

"A male youth in his teens was hit by a bus," a Garda spokesperson said.

"No further information is available at this time."

Local councillor Tommy Annesley offered his sympathies to the teenager and wished him a speedy recovery.

"This was an awful thing to happen to anyone," he said.

"Thankfully, the emergency services managed to safely remove him from under the bus.

"My heart goes out to this young lad and I hope his injuries aren't serious.

"The whole town was gridlocked with traffic and I got an awful fright when I heard that a child was injured.

"I would advise anyone to take the utmost caution when walking on our roads," he added.

Irish Independent