A 13-year-old boy has died following what is being described as a tragic accident at a school in Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí say they are investigating the death of the boy who passed away at St Luke’s Hospital in the city following the incident on Monday.

It is understood the boy was injured when he was struck by a sliotar.

A file is to be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

Gardaí said they are treating the incident as a tragic accident.