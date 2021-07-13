School transport applications for 27,000 children affected by HSE cyber attack

Bus Éireann has been unable to validate school transport tickets for 27,000 children who hold Medical Cards.

Application for the 27,000 children to avail of free school transport cannot be processed due to the hack of the HSE IT systems in May.

School transport is operated by Bus Éireann on behalf of the Department of Education.

In a statement, Bus Éireann said the Medical Card Verification used as payment for school transport tickets is currently “unavailable” due to the cyber attack.

Parents with Medical Cards whose children are availing of school transport have been contacted by Bus Éireann and told not to forward copies of the cards as supporting documentation.

Bus Éireann has said it is working with the HSE to resolve the issue, and have the system working before the July 30 deadline for applications.

In a statement, Bus Éireann said: “Regretfully, due to the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems, the Medical Card verification system used as payment for School Transport tickets is currently unavailable.

“Approximately 27,000 of the 120,000 students using school transport annually travel on Medical Card-linked tickets.

“Bus Éireann is working urgently with the HSE to find a solution to this issue.”