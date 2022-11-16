School sex abuse victims work with Spiritan order on restorative justice initiative

The gates of Blackrock College in Dublin. Photo: PA

The Spiritan congregation will today announce a restorative justice initiative to assist those who have suffered sexual abuse at its schools in Ireland.

It is understood four victims have been working with the Spiritans for the past two years to address the harm caused to people who were abused.

Fr Martin Kelly, provincial of the Spiritans, and a group representative of victims will jointly reveal details of the initiative this morning.

Last week it emerged that 77 Spiritan priests were the subject of 233 complaints of sexual abuse.

The Spiritans, formerly known as the Holy Ghost Order, paid over €5m in settlement claims and towards abuse and support services since 2004.

Two siblings who attended Blackrock College in Dublin spoke on RTÉ Radio 1 about the horrific abuse they suffered during the 1970s and 1980s.

Since that broadcast, more people have come forward with allegations of abuse.

Blackrock College, Dublin, where young boys were sexually abused. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Blackrock College, Dublin, where young boys were sexually abused. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Gardaí said their Sexual Crime Management Unit — a contact point for religious orders to refer allegations to — will be engaging with four people who contacted their protective services unit last week to assess their individual cases and offer support.

A Dáil debate to discuss the allegations of abuse at Spiritan-run schools may also be held next week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

He described the recent stories of abuse by members of religious orders as “sickening” and “shocking”.

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik said it is a “huge issue” and said the opposition wanted to hear the Government’s response to the scandal.

Abuse survivors are now calling for an independent inquiry to determine the scale of mistreatment suffered by pupils in 10 schools run by the religious order.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she has not ruled out a public inquiry.

Speaking at the launch of the Men’s Aid annual report yesterday morning, Ms McEntee said it was “very upsetting” to hear what is emerging.

“This is something that was widespread and what is most important to me is that the people responsible for these crimes, abusing young boys, young children, that they’re held responsible,” she said.

To date, more than 80 settlements have been made with victims of abuse.

Justice minister Helen McEntee

Justice minister Helen McEntee

Allegations have been made by past pupils of 10 Spiritan schools – including Blackrock College, where 57 people have alleged they were abused on the school’s campus.

The order has made settlements with 12 people relating to abuse at Blackrock.

Brothers Mark and David Ryan were the first to publicly tell their stories of sexual abuse within the school.

They were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements when they settled their civil legal actions for six figures, but bravely decided to speak out. Their abusers have all since died.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating abuse allegations relating to Spiritan schools and have urged other victims to make contact with their local garda station.

“No further information can be disclosed in relation to individual referrals for operational reasons,” a spokesperson said.

Gardaí said any abuse victims will be “supported and treated with sensitivity”.

While the majority of priests accused of abuse have since died, it is understood gardaí are investigating claims against two priests who are still alive.