'School secretaries wouldn't strike if we were treated with some respect'

She said she'd been told she wouldn't be paid over the summer and her hours were being cut because the school's boiler house roof needed repair work.

"She was so upset on the phone. She was beside herself," said Ms Barry, a mother of three based in Wexford, who is planning to go on strike today in a bid to get equal pay and conditions with others doing the same job. "Listening to these kind of stories at a recent meeting in the Dublin HQ has given us fire in the belly."

School offices will close and in many cases there will be no one to answer phonecalls and queries. The secretaries who are paid by their schools' boards of management out of grants, want the same terms as those paid directly by the Department of Education and Skills.

