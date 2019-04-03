School put on lockdown after shooting attack

Teachers were forced to block classroom doors as their school was put into lockdown after a gunman opened fire outside.

The terrifying incident unfolded at around 3.40pm yesterday just as hundreds of pupils were preparing to leave Riversdale Community College in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

A gunman opened fire on a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old youth as they arrived to collect a pupil.

Both escaped injury with the older man fleeing into the school grounds.

The alert for students to stay in their rooms came over the intercom just as the school bell went to signal the end of the day. Pupils were brought to the school hall at around 4.15pm once the emergency was over and were allowed to go home.

The shooting is believed to be linked to an escalating dispute between two feuding gangs.

An eye-witness told the Irish Independent they heard two shots being fired and saw a man running in the direction of the school.

"Some of the parents were very upset," they said, adding that many were thanking the principal of the school for how well handled the incident was.

Patron body the Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board said the school will re-open today as normal and pupils and staff will be offered psychological support if needed.

It commended the principal, staff, pupils and parents for the "excellent and calm manner in which they reacted to this regrettable incident".

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was among several politicians to express his shock at the shooting, telling reporters in Paris he was expecting a full briefing from Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Mr Flanagan said he condemns "all incidents of violence but the particular recklessness involved in this incident, where shots were fired outside a school, is shocking and particularly contemptible".

The man and the teenager who were the intended targets of the gunman are connected to a 22-year old criminal suspected of leading a mob involved in the violence.

The older man was shot at as he arrived outside the school to collect his innocent 16-year-old brother. He fled into the school grounds after being targeted.

The reckless gun attack led to a major investigation with dozens of gardaí flooding the nearby Corduff area in search for the gunman.

A Garda armed response team was on the scene within minutes of the incident.

The shooting has been linked to an escalating dispute between two feuding gangs in the Corduff area which has seen a spate of gun attacks and punishment beatings.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, a major Garda crackdown was carried out on associates of both gangs involving members of the heavily armed Emergency Response Unit.

Three men were arrested for public order offences and three homes were searched. But no arrests were made in connection with the shooting.

A main line of the Garda inquiry is that the attack was in retaliation for an assault on an innocent female connected to a rival mob on Sunday night.

This woman has no involvement in the dispute but is connected to a 37-year-old criminal who was once part of the infamous Westies mob. Gardaí were investigating if he "ordered and planned" the attack at Riversdale.

Garda intelligence has connected at least 30 people to the gangs, with several of those having already been formally warned of a credible threat to their lives.

A spate of tit-for-tat shootings in February led to a massive Garda response which resulted in five sawn-off shotguns as well as other weapons and drugs being seized from both gangs.

Local TD Jack Chambers called for Garda national units to be deployed to assist local gardaí in the area.

Irish Independent