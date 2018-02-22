The principal of a Bangor primary school has spoken of her ordeal after the parent of a pupil was convicted of harassing her.

School principal speaks out after parent of pupil harassed her

Julie Thomas, head teacher at Clandeboye Primary School was subjected to a campaign of harassment between April 2016 until June 2017, the BBC reported.

The teacher said she was repeatedly verbally abused by the parent, who took photos of her outside school and once showed up outside her home. It started after the parent was temporarily banned from the school premises.

Ms Thomas said the parent once shouted aloud in the school: "If this school was run by a man, it would be better." She said he also showed up at her home one Saturday morning.

As a result, Ms Thomas felt intimidated and took security measures at her home and now carries a personal protection device. A man has been sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for three years, for harassment. He was also issued with a restraining order.

Speaking to Good Morning Ulster, she said: "I am very emotional about it, I am very upset. "I am thankful that the judge and the Public Prosecution Service and the PSNI took me seriously. I have seen the worst of people, I have seen the best of people.

"I never imagined [I would go through this]. No training will ever, ever prepare you for what I have gone through in two years."

