A school is calling on Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to overturn a decision to deport a pupil to China.

School pleads with minister over decision to deport Eric (9) who was born and raised in Ireland

A petition was started by St Cronan's Boys National School in Bray, Co Wicklow, asking Mr Flanagan to revoke the deportation order for fourth-class pupil Eric Zhi Ying Xue (9). Some 25,000 people had signed it by last night - despite it only being launched on Tuesday afternoon.

School principal Maeve Tierney said Eric is as "Irish as any of her other pupils" and was born in Ireland.

However, he is not an Irish citizen and Ms Tierney said Eric and his mum, Leena Mei Mei Xue, were told yesterday that arrangements were being made for their deportation.

The Department of Justice said it did not comment on individual cases.

Following a 2004 referendum, babies born in Ireland to foreign parents don't have an automatic right to Irish citizenship.

