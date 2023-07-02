School pays tributes as young Irish man (18) who died on holiday in Ios is named

The young man died on the Grekk island of Ios.

A young Irishman has died while on holiday in Greece this weekend.

18-year-old Andrew O’Donnell, who recently graduated from St Michael’s College in Dublin, died on the Greek island of Ios.

It’s understood the young man was on holiday with a group of friends on the Greek island.

His former school paid tribute to Andrew this afternoon, saying: “We have learned of the tragic passing of Andrew O’Donnell, a member of our recently graduated class of 2023.

“Andrew was not only a popular classmate and friend, but a proud and committed member of our football team. He was kind to those around him, honest in all of his endeavours and a great brother to Rory (Transition Year).

“Andrew will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

The school added that its “thoughts” were with the young man’s family and friends at an “extremely difficult time.”

St Michael’s students are being connected with support services within the school, as a result of the tragic loss of a peer.

The teenager had been missing for over 24 hours and his body was discovered by a cliff on the island.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it is aware of the tragedy.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases," the spokesperson told the Irish Independent.

This is the second case in the past seven days that has seen a young Irishman lose his life while holidaying in Greece.

Rory Deegan (22) from Cullohill in Co Laois died last Sunday in Zakynthos after his body was found in a swimming pool. Mr Deegan was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His death caused immense shock and sadness in his local community and among his many friends at Technological University of Shannon in Limerick City.

More to follow...