School parents council being investigated by Charities Regulator over spending and governance concerns

A secondary school parents council which had its funding and recognition removed by the Department of Education is being investigated by the Charities Regulator following spending and governance concerns.

The National Parents Council Post Primary (NPCPP) was previously branded “not fit for purpose” by an independent audit which raised questions about the organisation’s use of more than €220,000 in state funds.

The review, which predates the Charities Regulator investigation, also questioned how the NPCPP was being run.

Last week the council told politicians it is complying with the regulator’s probe. Members of the council’s board staged an information session for TDs and senators at a hotel in Dublin city centre last Wednesday as it tries to regain support for the NPCPP.

It asked politicians to make representations to Education Minister Norma Foley on its behalf so state funding and recognition could be reinstated.

Invitations for Wednesday’s meeting were sent to Oireachtas members late last month. Politicians were told the council believes it is complying with state rules around governance and finances.

An unrelated primary school representative body has been asked to represent the interests of secondary school parents on an interim basis.

The NPCPP has claimed this is not a suitable alternative and parents need “an informed and actively engaged representative body”.

However, an independent audit of the NPCPP found the organisation represents 15pc of the country’s secondary school parents’ associations.

NPCPP communications director Paul Rolston said the council has “always complied fully with any requests received” from the Charities Regulator.

“Any and all matters raised by that authority have been satisfactorily answered, any documentation requested has been provided and there are no outstanding issues,” Mr Rolston added.

He said the council remains focused on giving parents a voice and supporting the education and welfare of their children.

“At this most critical time of review across all aspects of post primary education, NPCPP remains comprehensively engaged with post primary parents/guardians and assiduously represents their interests and concerns in consultations around education, health, diversity and disadvantage.

“No other organisation has a comparative depth of knowledge or focused commitment to represent all parents/guardians and post primary school parent bodies.

“Governance and activities at NPCPP are overseen by independent, external, registered professionals to ensure full compliance with all regulations and requirements.”

The Charities Regulator said the NPCPP has been co-operating with its investigation and “is currently engaging with the charity”.

“The Charities Regulator has no further comment to make on the matter,” a spokeswoman added.

The regulator has powers to act if it sees there is a risk to the charity’s assets, an abuse of charitable status or beneficiaries.

It can recommend if concerns should be dealt with by other regulators, inspectors or public bodies and can provide information to gardaí in circumstances where it suspects an offence has been committed.

The NPCPP has continued in a business-as-usual fashion since its funding and recognition was withdrawn earlier this year following the review by Governance Ireland was published.

It has been hosting online information sessions for parents but matters relating to governance and spending concerns, or the removal of NPCPP’s recognition, have not been aired at meetings.

The Governance Ireland review raised questions about procurement processes and spending at the council.

The auditors said the NPCPP declined to engage with the review process and it was not provided with clarifications about arrangements in place with some suppliers.

NPCPP records and transactions featured in the audit show a former partner of the council’s president, Mai Fanning, was paid to carry out work on its behalf.

The council also paid more than €66,000 in consultancy fees to businesses owned by an associate of Mr Rolston.