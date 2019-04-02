Riversdale Community College secondary school is on lockdown in west Dublin after a gunman discharged shots at another man outside the gates.

School on lockdown after shooting outside gates in west Dublin

It is understood that several shots were fired from a handgun.

Gardai are investigating the shooting outside the school in Blanchardstown Road North, Corduff, Blanchardstown at 3.40pm.

Pupils have been kept in the school as a precaution with gardai still on the scene.

It’s understood the man was not injured in the incident.

Jack Chambers, a Fianna Fáil TD who represents Dublin West, said local gardaí need the support of national units due to the recent escalation in violent activity in the area.

A similar response saw armed gardaí and specialist units deployed to the inner city a number of years ago when gangland tensions there spiked.

“There has been a shocking escalation of violence in west Dublin recently,” he said.

“Now we have had a shooting in broad daylight outside of a school which has serious ramifications for the safety of the broader community,” he said, adding it was also “traumatic” for parents and children to witness such an incident near the school.

People in the area are living in fear and in some areas are afraid to let their children out according to Mr Chambers, who sits on the Oireachtas Justice Committee.

Local gardaí are doing their “level best” to respond and to increase their visibility but there is a need for a “proportionate response” in the form of national resources to be deployed as back up the deputy told Independent.ie.

