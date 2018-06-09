The school which the teenager killed in Donegal on Friday attended is to open its doors tonight for anyone affected by the student's death.

School of teenager killed in Donegal crash opens its doors to help 'numb' community

Jamie Doherty, 14, was the sole occupant of the vehicle in the collision which took place in Redcastle, Co.Donegal at approximately 7pm last night.

The incident is understood to have happened between the towns of Moville and Redcastle, close to an area known as Clar. Fire services, garda and ambulance vehicles rushed to the single vehicle collision at Tully Alley, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jamie had just completed his second year at Moville Community College and in a statement this afternoon, posted on a parent's association Facebook page, the school said: "It is with deep regret and sadness that we learned of the death of Jamie Doherty, a 2nd Year student in Moville Community College. "As a school community we would like to reach out to all who are affected by Jamie's death. The school will be open tonight from 7 - 9 pm. All students and their families are welcome to attend.

"We seek to support Jamie's friends and their families who are bereaved at this time. Please feel free to circulate this message widely." According to local councillor Martin Farren, the youngster was "incredibly well-liked by everyone in the area and from a very well-respected family".

"He was just starting summer holidays after just finishing his second year at Moville Community School and is the oldest of three siblings in his family. I can only imagine what his parents are going through and offer my sympathies, thoughts and prayers," he added. Local communities in the Clar area are "numb" following the death of the 14-year-old who was killed when he lost control of the car he was driving.

A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has been launched by Gardai.

Online Editors