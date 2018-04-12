School launches investigation after 'sexual assault list' posted in boys toilets

AN INVESTIGATION is underway into the posting of a so-called sexual assault list in the toilets of an Irish school.

The list, which resembled graffiti, was posted in the male toilets of Davis College in Mallow, Co Cork and asked people to place a 'tick' beside the name of a number of young women included on the list.

Shockingly, the list then advised that the young woman who garnered the greatest number of 'ticks' beside her name would be targeted for a sexual assault. All those whose names were included on the list are minors.

The young women listed are all students at the school. One source indicated that the young women were very upset by the resultant publicity it has attracted.

One parent at the school, who is not connected to any of the young women on the list, contacted Cork's RedFM to express deep shock at what had happened. Davis College stressed that it is taking the matter very seriously.

“The safety and well-being of all of our students is our top priority," Principal Stephen Gilbert said. "We are taking this issue extremely seriously, and immediately took steps to address it with both the affected students and student body at large."

"This work is continuing. The list was removed the minute we were notified of its existence and we spoke to each of the young ladies mentioned to answer any questions or concerns they had."

"We encouraged them – as we encourage all of our students – to come to us with any issues that may be of concern so that we can support them in any way possible."

It is understood an internal review is underway and, if the person or persons who compiled and posted the list are identified, they will face disciplinary action. There is no garda involvement at this point.

Mr Gilbert said every support is now being provided for the young women involved and their families. "There has been a spotlight nationally on this topic in recent weeks," he said.

"In keeping with our ethos of caring for all our students and in light of public and media conversation, we wish to make sure that this issue is addressed among all of our students." "Our S.P.H.E. (Social, Personal & Health Education) teachers will be facilitating discussions on this subject with every class." "We want students and parents to know that we will continue to provide a safe learning environment for our students."

"We remain available to all parents and students who may have concerns in relation to this issue,” he added.

